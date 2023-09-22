West Virginia delegate speaks on new student discipline law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill that modifies how student discipline is handled in the classroom. Put into effect at the start of the 2023 school year, the update will affect students in 6th through 12th grade. Now when a student is removed from the classroom due to disruptive behavior, they will be prohibited from returning for the remainder of the day. If a student repeats this behavior three or more times a month they will receive an out-of-school suspension. The lead sponsor of the bill, Marty Gearheart, says this update will increase student focus in the classroom.

“They’re going to have the ability to receive instruction,” said Gearheart. “It’s not going to be chaos in the classroom from someone raising Cain if you will. The teachers are going to be able to teach and they [the students] are going to be able to receive the information.”

Delegate Gearheart says that the students removed from the classroom will still receive the appropriate education while in an alternative setting.

