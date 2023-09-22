WVU Nursing School ranks top 100 in nation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU School of Nursing undergraduate program has been named one of the top 100 programs in the nation.

The U.S. News & World Report released the rankings earlier this week.

The School of Nursing was established in 1960, and offers innovative programs to both undergraduate and graduate students to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Five campuses offer in-person nursing programs, including Morgantown, Bridgeport, Beckley, Charleston, and Keyser.

“This ranking is an excellent illustration of the hard work of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “Our students and their success, both academic and personal, are our top priorities.”

The undergraduate nursing program was ranked 86 out of 656 programs in the U.S.

Rankings are determined by average scores received from surveys of top academics and officials at nursing schools or departments. These officials rated the overall quality of undergraduate BSN programs they were familiar with on a 1-5 scale.

Schools are included and ranked in this standalone peer assessment survey if they have bachelor’s-level accreditation by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

WVU School of Nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.