WVU to offer first pediatric dentistry residency program in state

WVU to offer first pediatric dentistry residency program in state
WVU to offer first pediatric dentistry residency program in state(WDBJ7)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU School of Dentistry is adding to its list of advanced education programs.

It will be the first institution in the state to offer a residency in pediatric dentistry. The first residents will be allowed to enroll in July 2024 for the two-year program.

“To be able to begin recruiting for our new pediatric dentistry residency program is essential for our goal as a land-grant institution to advance health care, specifically the oral health care of children, in West Virginia,” Dr. Dami Kim, residency program director, said.

Cavities are the most common chronic childhood disease, surpassing asthma, childhood obesity, and diabetes. Appalachian residents face the greatest disparities in oral health care in the nation.

As the first pediatric dentistry residency in the state, the new offering will support WVU’s mission to advance education and healthcare by expanding the reach of specialized dentists to its youngest residents.

Residents enrolled in the program will work in private and hospital settings.

Upon completing the program, residents will be awarded a certificate of specialty training in pediatric dentistry.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Bennett
Escaped inmate taken into custody, woman arrested for assisting
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyreese Taylor
2nd man charged in planned Fairmont shooting
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival
Destination flight at NCWV Airport returning after hiatus

Latest News

WVU Students enjoy an All-night type of Party
WVU Students enjoy an All-night type of Party
Joe Manchin
Manchin Mobile Monday coming to our area
Carey Drennen mug
Webster County man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
WVU Medicine Childrens’ to open new clinic