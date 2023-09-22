WVU Students enjoy an All-night type of Party

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

With yet another Home game for the West Virginia Mountaineer Football team approaching. Students aren’t waiting for Gameday to start the party and this weekend’s WVUp All-Night event is the perfect place to start. Rachel Johnson is the Student Booking Intern for WVU Arts & Entertainment, and she believes the event is the place to be.

" WVUp All Night is a program put on by West Virginia University Arts & Entertainment that happens every Friday and Saturday from 10 pm to 2 am. We have free food, free activities for students. Things like bowling, live music, inflatables, roller skating, movies, karaoke all kinds of stuff.”

The annual weekend event gives students a place to not only enjoy all the fun activities, but also a place to just let go. When you’re on a college student budget two magical words will always be the answer, free food.

" I’d say one of the most popular parts about this is the free food. So, we serve dinner from 10 pm to midnight. Things like hot wings, nachos, and pizza, and then at midnight we actually switch over to breakfast which is incredibly popular.

Aside from the opportunity to stuff their bellies students also get another chance to relax and hang out with fellow mountaineers.

" I think a lot of students like having something to do on the weekend’s, something that’s free. I think they also like having a place to come and hangout with their friends or come and meet new people. A lot of the activities invite you to socialize with people who you may not have known before coming here and so I think students appreciate the opportunity to hang out with their fellow mountaineers”

Communicating isn’t always the easiest task, so be sure to reach out on how you can join the fun.

" We are active on social media on Instagram it’s wvupallnight_ and then same thing on twitter wvupallnight_. We also have a website events.wvu.edu”.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.