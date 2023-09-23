5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights

Recaps from week five match-ups across North Central West Virginia
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 5 has come and gone! Checkout highlights from this week’s contests:

Preston - East Fairmont

Liberty - Grafton

Bridgeport - Robert C. Byrd

Ritchie County - Doddridge County

Elkins - Philip Barbour

North Marion - Lincoln

Morgantown - Buckhannon-Upshur

Tyler Consolidated - Wirt County

Fairmont Senior - University

