One dead after officer-involved shooting

A heavy police presence was reported in Cross Lanes Saturday evening.
By Kimberly Keagy and Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
UPDATE 8 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported to emergency dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Goff Mountain Road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a man wanted by law enforcement was spotted at the hotel in Cross Lanes. The suspect then got in his vehicle, tried to take off, and fired shots at deputies.

The deputies returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five deputies were involved in the officer-involved shooting.

No deputies were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

