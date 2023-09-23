West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia took down Texas Tech tonight, 20-13, as freshman QB Nicco Marchiol made his first start at QB for the Mountaineers.

Texas Tech drove down the field to the WVU 11 with a chance to tie the game late in the 4th, but the Mountaineer defense made a big stand and preserved the win.

Highlights and a postgame recap will be posted to this article soon.

