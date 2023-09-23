West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game

Mountaineers now 3-1, 3 straight home wins.
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports(WDTV Sports)
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia took down Texas Tech tonight, 20-13, as freshman QB Nicco Marchiol made his first start at QB for the Mountaineers.

Texas Tech drove down the field to the WVU 11 with a chance to tie the game late in the 4th, but the Mountaineer defense made a big stand and preserved the win.

Highlights and a postgame recap will be posted to this article soon.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for aiding and abetting
Upshur County woman accused of aiding and abetting
Denver Bennett
Escaped inmate taken into custody, woman arrested for assisting
WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Casey Minor (10, left) celebrates a TD run vs Brooke - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Week 4 Football Rankings revealed
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
boys soccer
Bridgeport Boys Soccer Beats Philip Barbour 6-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Philip Barbour Beats Bridgeport 4-3
Casey Minor scores a TD vs Brooke - Peoples Bank Player of the Week - WDTV Sports
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Casey Minor, QB/LB North Marion