West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
Mountaineers now 3-1, 3 straight home wins.
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia took down Texas Tech tonight, 20-13, as freshman QB Nicco Marchiol made his first start at QB for the Mountaineers.
Texas Tech drove down the field to the WVU 11 with a chance to tie the game late in the 4th, but the Mountaineer defense made a big stand and preserved the win.
Highlights and a postgame recap will be posted to this article soon.
