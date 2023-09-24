Cool and Cloudy Conditions for the First Week of Fall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For many people who enjoy the fall this definitely is not the way you hoped it started. Despite those temperatures cooling down already cloudy skies and rain showers are not the most ideal conditions for fall activities. That will continue into the start of the week as leftover cloud coverage from Tropical Storm Ophelia remains overhead and chances for scattered showers are possible every day for the first half of the week. Michael Moranelli has the details.

