Fight in church parking lot turns deadly

UPDATE 3:00 P.M.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after suffering a stab wound around 1:00 p.m. in Charleston Sunday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a fight broke out inside the St. John’s Church in Charleston, which moved into the parking lot of the church.

One victim suffered a stab wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital.

“We learned that the stab wound was really bad so we summoned Charleston paramedics who responded to the scene,” Lt. Tony Hazelett with CPD said. “Unfortunately, the victim died at the hospital.”

No charges have been issued at this time.

“We have no suspects taken into custody,” Hazelett said. “We have all parties involved. We’re not looking for anyone right now. There’s no threat to the public and we’re just gonna go through the witness statements and go from there.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday.

Charleston Police Department confirmed the stabbing Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Metro 911, two people were fighting, which resulted in one person being stabbed.

This is a developing story.

