Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The second annual Harvest the Vision Music Festival took place at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club on Sunday afternoon.

As people danced to live music and play games, they also learned about different community organizations. Groups present at the festival included Westbrook Health Services, the Wood County Solid Waste Authority, and Jobs and Hope West Virginia.

The event was hosted by the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services.

Fair Shake Community Democracy Program Manager Meagan Niebler said the festival gives organizations like hers the chance to hear first-hand from people about issues in their communities and the kinds of solutions they want to see. “It’s really hard for a lot of folks to be part of decisions that happen around them for lots of reasons, right?” Niebler said. “They may have their kid’s soccer practice in the evening; they might not know where to go if they want to have a voice. And so this is a way to bring people in, have a fun time, meet new neighbors, listen to amazing music, and just be able to have a voice.”

Niebler says common points she heard from the public during the festival include issues surrounding job opportunities and the desire for more green spaces.

