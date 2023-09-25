AAA: Gas prices drop in NCWV

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are dropping in North Central West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon is for regular fuel is $3.59, down six cents from last week.

In Bridgeport, the average cost of gas is $3.58, just one cent cheaper.

The average cost is higher in Clarksburg and Morgantown, with Clarksburg residents seeing an average cost of $3.60, and Morgantown residents seeing an average cost of $3.61.

At this time last year, gas was even cheaper. The average gas price per gallon in Sept. 2022 was $3.39.

AAA says gas prices typically decline at this time of year as the country switches to winter blend gas, which is cheaper. However, the decline in pump prices is slower than usual this year due to higher oil costs.

Drivers can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

