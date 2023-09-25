All-female motorcycle club holds charity ride for Mercer County Animal Shelter

The Valkyries Ladies Club enjoy motorcycles and helping others
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -An all-female motorcycle club is helping animals in the area while having a good time.

The Valkyries Ladies Club describe themselves as a sisterhood of women who share a passion for motorcycles and helping their community. On Sunday, their Princeton chapter gave a helping hand to the Mercer County Animal shelter using a charity ride over East River Mountain. This fundraiser was sponsored by Cole Harley-Davidson who provided lunch for the riders and a starting point and end point for their ride. Organizers from the Valkyries say the funds and resources raised by the ride will be very beneficial to the struggling shelter and continue the Valkyries’ mission of helping others.

“We are doing it because we know that Mercer County Animal Shelter has struggled this year, they’ve stayed on red alert, and we just... we really want to help them,” says Denise Brooks, secretary treasurer for the Valkyries Ladies Club Princeton Chapter.

“They’ve been really low on funding this year so it’s our way of giving back to the community and bringing, like, acknowledgment to the issues at hand,” says Ashley Bell, vice president of the Valkyries Ladies Club Princeton Chapter.

Bell says the Valkyries will ride again other times of this year as well. They will be holding rides for breast cancer awareness and a toy drive. To keep up with the Valkyries Ladies Club and their upcoming rides, you can find their pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

