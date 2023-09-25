Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Boscov’s at the Meadowbrook Mall is set to open in just a few weeks.

Construction on the 150,000 square foot department store is complete, and now employees are getting ready.

“Merchandise is arriving, and they are setting up and getting ready for opening weekend,” said Ashton Cunnington, mall marketing director.

Opening weekend festivities start on Oct. 5 with Charity Day - Shop for a Cause.

Oct. 6 will be Family Fun Day, and the festivities will end on Oct. 7 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Boscov’s will carry a wide range of items.

“Boscov’s is a unique full-service department store. In addition to all the traditional departments from apparel to furniture, you’ll find a toy department your kids will love and even a candy department where you can pick your favorite assortment of Boscov’s chocolates,” chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said.

The store is located where Sears, Marshalls, JoAnn Fabrics, Books-A-Million, Boardwalk Arcade, and the Armed Forces Career Center used to be.

The renovations have been the largest project since the mall’s construction, and brings a new shopping experience to the area.

Boscov’s will also bring 250 new jobs to the mall.

Other stores are coming to the mall this fall as well.

JD Sports, a British sports-fashion retailer, is expected to open by the first week of October as well. The store will sell men’s and women’s footware and activewear.

It will be located where G.O.A.L and Tru South used to be.

Cardinal Market is also coming to Meadowbrook Mall.

Featuring works by local artists, it will be located where LeRoy’s Jewelry used to be, near Center Court.

Mall officials say that hopefully by the end of the year, all of the spaces will be filled.

