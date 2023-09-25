Clarksburg Water Board breaking ground on $2.8-million Chestnut St. Project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is breaking ground on a long-awaited multi-million dollar project.

The CWB is beginning to add a new 24 inch main line pipe around its water treatment plant.

More than 2,000 feet of pipe will be installed along Chestnut Street between the plant to up around Hite Field. The project is estimated to take around 6 months and during that time traffic along Chestnut St. will be limited to residents.

CWB President Al Cox says the $2.8-million project is one of the most important of his 23 years serving the board.

“The Clarksburg Water Board and treatment plant were established in 1887 so we’ve been at this a long time; in the street there we have 3 different sized lines and because of the aging of the line it gives us the opportunity to do one major 24 inch line and it’ll more than adequately serve the needs of the county,” said Cox.

This project will serve more than just the city of Clarksburg. The CWB provides water to 96% of Harrison County.

The Harrison County Commission allocated a half-million dollars to help fund this crucial project.

Commission President Susan Thomas says this project will benefit all of Harrison County in the long run.

“The traffic won’t be so much fun, but in the end it’s progress and in order to have progress you need to have a little bit of heartburn before you get there and it’s very exciting, very exciting to see,” said Thomas.

The project will begin at the intersection near the Dollar General on Chestnut street and work up past the plant to tie into downtown.

Cox says this project won’t impact water distribution, but they will be working with neighbors to make travel as convenient for them as possible.

“But we’re going to have a proper notification and try to close streets a block at a time and so on so we can continue to have people have as much ease of access to their homes and their needs -- there will be a short term inconvenience, but a long-term gain for everybody,” said Cox.

The Chestnut St. Project will help set the stage for the lead service line replacement project in the near future.

