Cloudy start to the last work week of the month!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of mild, cloudy conditions that started over the weekend. Then rain chances return towards the middle of the week.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which made its way up the East Coast over the weekend, will push into the Atlantic today, taking rain showers with it. As a result, aside from a few isolated afternoon showers, this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and quiet, with light winds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, below average for late September. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, and fog is possible in some areas, especially in the mountains, which may impact your commute. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Then we’re back in the upper-60s tomorrow afternoon, with cloudy skies and light winds. A few isolated to scattered showers are also possible tomorrow afternoon, as another system approaches from the west. So expect some rain chances.

A low-pressure system will linger in the eastern US between Wednesday and Thursday, lifting moisture into West Virginia and resulting in scattered showers. So expect some rain between Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, the system will move east of West Virginia and take the rain with it. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia over the weekend, resulting in mostly clear, sunny skies. The high-pressure system should keep skies clear well into next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-70s over the weekend and early next week, slightly above average for early fall. In short, the last week of September will be mostly cloudy, with rain chances, before sunshine returns this weekend.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. East-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

