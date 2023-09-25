Crash involving school bus sends one person to hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a school bus in Ritchie County has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Cairo Road near Harrisville, according to the Ritchie County 911 Center.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which was a school bus.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No children were hurt in the crash.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation.

