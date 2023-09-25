Disability History Essay Contest Returns for High School Seniors

The contest offers high school seniors the opportunity to learn about disability issues in their community and showcase their writing skills.
By L.V Hissem
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disability History Essay Contest is returning for high schools to enter.

The WV Disability History Essay Contest is open to all high school seniors. The contest is designed to reinforce Disability History in Week West Virginia. The contest offers high school students the opportunity to learn about disability issues in their community and showcase their writing skills.

There are six districts with a possible first and second place in each district, plus a state winner. In addition to an award certificate, authors of winning essays will receive an engraved personalized key chain and a check. The state winner will receive $3,250. District first place winners will receive $1,750 with district second place winners receiving $1,000.

The Disability History Essay Contest is a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services (WVDRS), West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council (WVSILC), and State Rehabilitation Council (SRC), with cooperation from the West Virginia Department of Education.

For more information, go to www.wvsilc.org.

