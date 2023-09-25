Journey brings 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour to Charleston

Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29 at 10am(Charleston Coliseum)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Journey has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest TOTO.

Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – will take the stage in 30 cities across North America including a stop in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum, April 20, with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, and “Lights”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

