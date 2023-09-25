Local man gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame

Gathman gets inducted into the WVU sports Hall of Fame
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trevor Gathman was recently inducted into the West Virginia University sports Hall of Fame.

Gathman was a two time national champion and a 7x All- American in rifle from 1993-1996.

Starting out in his career Gathman says he would have never predicted he would be where he is today.

“Heck my first team match I shot, and I ended up 5th. From there I kept pushing to climb the ladder and go where I needed to be,” he said.

But now he is in the same Hall of Fame as popular WVU athletes such as Tavon Austin, Bruce Irvin and Cathy Parson.

Just because he is there now doesn’t mean he will stop fighting for rifle the way he has in the past.

“It doesn’t stop here. We’ll be helping to push and helping them be more successful with fundraising and now obviously NIL we can pay them a little bit and get a little bit more scholarships out there,” Gathman said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming
WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
School bus
Crash involving school bus sends one person to hospital

Latest News

Stone Ceremony
Stone Ceremony Held At Bruceton Mills Honoring Those Who Were Victims of Homicide
Day of Remembrance
tcu
tcu
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | September 25, 2023
WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: Suicide Prevention