One injured after dump truck overturns

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported with injuries after a dump truck with a trailer overturned.

Gilmer County officials say the dump truck was pulling gravel when it overturned at the intersection of Sand Fork Road and School Drive.

Officials say the road will be shut down for the next two to five hours.

Gilmer County Police and the Gilmer County Fire Department are on scene.

