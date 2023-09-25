One injured after dump truck overturns

Road Closed
Road Closed
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been transported with injuries after a dump truck with a trailer overturned.

Gilmer County officials say the dump truck was pulling gravel when it overturned at the intersection of Sand Fork Road and School Drive.

Officials say the road will be shut down for the next two to five hours.

Gilmer County Police and the Gilmer County Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

