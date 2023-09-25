Parkersburg Pop Con Returning For Its Fifth Event

The family-friendly event will be returning for the fifth time this Saturday.
The family-friendly event will be returning for the fifth time this Saturday.
The family-friendly event will be returning for the fifth time this Saturday.(L.V. Hissem)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Pop Con will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The convention is hosted by West Virginia University Parkersburg.

The event this year will include a cosplay contest with separate judging for children and adults along with a pop culture related trivia contest. A variety of 50 vendors will be supported by the event, including different kinds of collectors and artists. Ricky’s Café, WVU-P’s restaurant, will eb open and serving media-themed food items.

General Admission tickets for the convention are $5.

Students who present a valid WVU-P Student ID will lower the ticket cost to $3.

Veterans can enter the event for free with a valid Military ID.

For more information, visit parkersburgpop.com or contact popcon@wvup.edu or call 304-424-8280.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival

Latest News

brown reacts
brown reacts
WVU SOCCER
WVU soccer
The contest offers high school seniors the opportunity to learn about disability issues in...
Disability History Essay Contest Returns for High School Seniors
Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg
Second annual Harvest the Vision Fest brings live music and community conversation to Parkersburg