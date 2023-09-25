Pete Dye Golf Club hosts 5th annual UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Cecil B Highland Jr. and Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center.
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, golfers teed off for the 5th annual UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. The sold-out competition was hosted by WVU Medicine United, United Health Foundation, and Blaine Turner Advertising. Amateur and professional golfers from ten different states were in attendance. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Cecil B Highland Jr. and Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center. The president of UHC, Dr. David F. Hess, says community support is a huge reason why the event is so successful.

“It’s an amazing day, it’s grown all five days we’ve had it,” Hess said. “Really the special part of today’s event is the fact that we get such amazing community support from everybody who’s playing today. They love it because they know that the money is turned right around and given to our patients who need it the most.”

Hess says in just five years the event has raised more than $750,000.

