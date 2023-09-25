Pleasants County woman pleads guilty to child abuse

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman from Pleasants County pleaded guilty to four charges involving children.

Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two counts of felony battery of a disabled child.

Bookman was originally charged with two counts of malicious wounding along with the four charges listed above.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred on Aug. 22, 2023. The incidents involved the same child, according to the Pleasants County Prosecutor’s Office. Bookman was in a position of trust according to the charges.

According to the court documents, among the injuries, Bookman bit the face of the child leaving a mark for eight days.

Bookman pleaded guilty to the four felony charges on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash bond.

Bookman is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, 2023. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

