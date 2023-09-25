Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grand Opening of Poplar Island Pumpkins took place today in Fairmont. Visitors can enjoy games, food, and other popular fall activities like hay rides.

The pumpkin patch already has a buzz amongst locals from past years, and officials like Frankie Delapas say this isn’t just to prepare for spooky season, but more so to appreciate the fall season. Delapas is the co-owner of Poplar Island Pumpkin and is looking forward to having success.

" If you’re looking for your fall fix in Marion County we cover that. If you’re looking for anything interesting like hay rides, corn mazes, and pumpkins we offer the whole thing. Our big thing is our photo opportunities. Our sunflowers our very popular this time of year and later on as we move on to Halloween we’ll move more into our spooky zone, but right now we’re focused on Autumn.”

All the fun begins this Friday, September, 29th at 5 PM through Sunday evening.

Be sure to visit their Facebook page at Poplar Island Pumpkins for any more information regarding the pumpkin patch or any future events.

