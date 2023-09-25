Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont

Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont
Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont(WDTV)
By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grand Opening of Poplar Island Pumpkins took place today in Fairmont. Visitors can enjoy games, food, and other popular fall activities like hay rides.

The pumpkin patch already has a buzz amongst locals from past years, and officials like Frankie Delapas say this isn’t just to prepare for spooky season, but more so to appreciate the fall season. Delapas is the co-owner of Poplar Island Pumpkin and is looking forward to having success.

" If you’re looking for your fall fix in Marion County we cover that. If you’re looking for anything interesting like hay rides, corn mazes, and pumpkins we offer the whole thing. Our big thing is our photo opportunities. Our sunflowers our very popular this time of year and later on as we move on to Halloween we’ll move more into our spooky zone, but right now we’re focused on Autumn.”

All the fun begins this Friday, September, 29th at 5 PM through Sunday evening.

Be sure to visit their Facebook page at Poplar Island Pumpkins for any more information regarding the pumpkin patch or any future events.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
911 officials say a vehicle hit a utility pole on South Bypass Road then caught on fire.
Car catches fire after hitting utility pole

Latest News

A press release from the Department of Transportation says there will be ditching and shoulder...
Road work to create delays for two weeks on Rt. 73 in Monongalia County
WVU Mountainlair
WVU designated as an “Innovation and Economic Prosperity University”
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming
Road Closed
State DOT to address Johnson Ave. sinkhole