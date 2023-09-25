Randolph County Development Authority to see nearly $500k for workforce development

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Development Authority will be receiving nearly $500,00 for workforce development and job training.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $480,000 from the Economic Development Administration on Monday.

Manchin says investing in local communities will create good-paying jobs and spur economic opportunity.

“The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will strengthen economic and workforce development efforts throughout Randolph, Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam Counties. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”

The Regional Intergovernmental Council in South Charleston will see a portion of the funding as well.

Below are the individual awards for each department:

$480,000 – Randolph County Development Authority

This funding will support workforce development and job training through the West Virginia Wood Technology Center.

$210,000 – Regional Intergovernmental Council

This funding will support economic development planning for Boone, Clay, Kanawha and Putnam Counties.





