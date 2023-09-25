LIVE: Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez is making a statement after being indicted on corruption charges. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is making a statement Monday morning in the midst of calls for his resignation after his indictment on corruption charges.

He’s reiterated his innocence. “I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less,” he said.

He wants there to be a pause while facts are gathered and vowed to continue to work for the people of New Jersey as their senior senator.

Menendez said, in trying to explain the evidence against him, that he has a habit of carrying around envelopes of cash.

He’s already gathered a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so.

Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and his wife Nadine were indicted on Friday.

He was accused of using his position to aid Egypt and also to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Uncle Kracker Headlines Harvest in the Wood Festival

Latest News

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
Sen. Bob Menendez is making a statement after being indicted on corruption charges. (Source:...
LIVE: Sen. Menendez makes statement