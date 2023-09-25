State DOT to address Johnson Ave. sinkhole

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Division of Highways are addressing a sinkhole near the intersection of Barnett Run Road and Johnson Avenue, near Burger King.

Officials say the sinkhole formed as a result of back-to-back rainstorms that hit Bridgeport in late August and a pipe in poor condition.

The cost of repairs or a project timeline haven’t been determined yet.

“WVDOH is performing an engineering analysis for proper repair including stabilization of roadway and replacement of the pipe,” said Jake Flatley, a Transportation Public Information Specialist with the WVDOT.

Flatley also says issues regarding a road closure are possible.

“A replacement of the pipe may result in a temporary road closure of Barnett Run Road,” said Flatley.

Barnett Run Road leads to multiple businesses, including Burger King and Mahindra of Clarksburg.

Drivers should continue to be cautious in the area, as work is being done close to Johnson Ave. Traffic cones are in place.

