State DOT to address Johnson Ave. sinkhole

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Division of Highways are addressing a sinkhole near the intersection of Barnett Run Road and Johnson Avenue, near Burger King.

Officials say the sinkhole formed as a result of back-to-back rainstorms that hit Bridgeport in late August and a pipe in poor condition.

The cost of repairs or a project timeline haven’t been determined yet.

“WVDOH is performing an engineering analysis for proper repair including stabilization of roadway and replacement of the pipe,” said Jake Flatley, a Transportation Public Information Specialist with the WVDOT.

Flatley also says issues regarding a road closure are possible.

“A replacement of the pipe may result in a temporary road closure of Barnett Run Road,” said Flatley.

Barnett Run Road leads to multiple businesses, including Burger King and Mahindra of Clarksburg.

Drivers should continue to be cautious in the area, as work is being done close to Johnson Ave. Traffic cones are in place.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
911 officials say a vehicle hit a utility pole on South Bypass Road then caught on fire.
Car catches fire after hitting utility pole

Latest News

A press release from the Department of Transportation says there will be ditching and shoulder...
Road work to create delays for two weeks on Rt. 73 in Monongalia County
Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont
Pumpkin Patch back for Autumn in Fairmont
WVU Mountainlair
WVU designated as an “Innovation and Economic Prosperity University”
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming