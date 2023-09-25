SueAnn Hamilton

SueAnn Hamilton
SueAnn Hamilton(SueAnn Hamilton)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SueAnn Hamilton, 81, of Craigsville, WV, passed peacefully Saturday, September 23, 2023, after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. SueAnn was born March 14, 1942 in Steubenville, OH and was raised in Weirton and attended Weir High School. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Sue Koust Monseau.

Surviving husband of 58 years, Ronald Paul Hamilton; daughters Nicole Hamilton Weese and Bonita Marie Hamilton Short both of Craigsville; one grandson, Seth Nathaniel Hamrick and his wife Chasity of Summersville; sisters Chris Eafrati and husband John of Myrtle Beach and Karen Lyons and her husband Kurt of Weirton; sister in law Mary Wiblin and many nieces and nephews.

Per her request, cremation will take place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Craigsville Library, 63 Library Ln, Craigsville, WV 26205 or Cowen Library, PO Box 187 Cowen, WV 26206.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Hamilton family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Businesses closing, opening, relocating, expanding at Meadowbrook Mall
Tyrin Bradley celebrates big play vs Texas Tech - WDTV Sports
West Virginia puts clamps on Texas Tech, wins 3rd consecutive game
911 officials say a vehicle hit a utility pole on South Bypass Road then caught on fire.
Car catches fire after hitting utility pole

Latest News

Wayne Allen Cunningham
Wayne Allen Cunningham
Karen Elaine Blankenship McCune
Karen Elaine Blankenship McCune
SueAnn Hamilton
SueAnn Hamilton
William “Bill” Parker Foley
William “Bill” Parker Foley