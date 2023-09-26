Anna Lee Hickman

By Master Control
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Anna Lee Hickman, 90, of Reynoldsville passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023.She was born in Clarksburg on February 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Aubrey Lee and Helen Marie Goodwin Swiger.Twice married, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joy B. Pumphrey, and also her second husband, Charles Richard Hickman.She is survived by eight children, Aubrey Pumphrey (Emmeylou) of Reynoldsville, Joyce Ann Campbell (Sam) of Parkersburg, David Allen Pumphrey of PA, Helen Marie Madia (Lenny) of Clarksburg, Jeffrey Pumphrey of Clarksburg, Kimberly Johnson of Clarksburg, Junior Pumphrey of Clarksburg, and Danny Wayne Pumphrey (Crystal) of Clarksburg;  four brothers, Danny Swiger (Sue Ann), Frenchie Swiger (Marlene), Fay Swiger (Nancy) and Rex Swiger (Gina),  all of Clarksburg; five sisters, Minnie Costello (Guy), Robin Gonzolez (Rick), Kathy Richardson and Connie Swiger and Debra Donini (Bill), all of Clarksburg; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by one son, Fay Patrick Pumphrey; brothers and sisters, Infants Lowell and JoAnn Swiger, Gary Swiger, Gene Swiger, Gail Swiger, Richard Swiger and Lucinda Skinner;  and half-siblings, Joe Swiger, Jr., George Swiger, Denny Swiger, Thelma Pratt, and Charlene Stadine and Jack Swiger; and one brother-in-law, Freddie Richardson.Mrs. Hickman was a retired Personal Care Assistant at United Hospital Center and a member of the Family of God Baptist church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rex Swiger officiating.  Interment will be in the Hepzibah Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

