Bald eagle being treated by Three Rivers Avian Center after being hit by vehicle

A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.
A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.(Three Rivers Avian Center)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A 4-year-old bad eagle was hit by a car on Monday on I-64 near Dawson.

According to a post by Three Rivers Avian Center, the eagle was saved by a person living nearby and the WVDNR Police, it was into care within less than an hour from the time it was found.

The eagle has a concussion and some spinal cord bruising that is keeping him from being able to stand. When he came in yesterday, his feet were balled up from the impact, but by the end of the day they had opened up.

The Center said they are hoping that he will be able to stand today. He is not dangerously high in lead toxicity, it’s actually pretty low.

For now, he is on meds for pain and swelling and remains in intensive care.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keefe Kiser
Sharpe Hospital employee charged with sexual crime against patient
Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Crash shuts down Marion County road, 1 taken to hospital
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming

Latest News

Josh Eilert opens fall camp - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 26, 2023
FBI CJIS SUICIDE AWARENESS
FBI observes National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day in Clarksburg
FBI observes Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day
How to avoid getting sick with flu cases on the rise