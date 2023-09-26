Brenda Joyce Blake, 76, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Born on May 14, 1947, in Weston, to the late Michael Robert Montgomery and Sarah Jean Fletcher Montgomery, Brenda was a beloved mother, sister, friend, and community member known for her vibrant personality and loving heart. She graduated from Weston High School in 1965. Brenda spent a fulfilling career beginning at the Alkhan Label Factory before transitioning into the glass manufacturing industry where she was employed at Louie Glass Factory, for Ed/Mary Degarmo, and for Dale/Larry Wine. Despite her professional accomplishments, what mattered most to Brenda was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. On December 21, 1970, Brenda married the love of her life, Don Meredith Blake. Together they shared over 51 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on February 14, 2022. They have been reunited to share eternity. In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda was preceded in death by three siblings: Beverly Montgomery, Jacquelyn Nan Hunter, and Daniel Keith Montgomery; and four nephews: Ethan Jarvis, Daniel “Keith” Montgomery II, Mika Hunter, and Jeffery Montgomery II. Forever cherishing their memories of Brenda are three children: Kim Feather and husband, Shane, and Lisa Moody and husband, Andy, both of Weston, and Brandy Blake of Roanoke; three grandchildren: Kristi Squires and companion, Matt Dabson, Joshua Squires and wife, Mara, and Amber Dotson and husband, Craig; one grandchild-of-the-heart, Chaylee Ferrainola; four great-grandchildren: Audrey, Elijah, and Isaiah Dotson, and Harleen Squires; three siblings: Donna Jean Jarvis of Ashville, NC, Jeffery Montgomery of Lost Creek, and Chandra Vankirk and husband, Cliff, of Masontown, PA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved feline companion, Miss Peep. Known as a social butterfly, Brenda never knew a stranger and could talk to anyone. She loved creating memories with her family and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. A lover of music and dancing, Brenda also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and shopping. She spent the twilight years of her life serving as a caregiver for Jean Finster, a testament to her compassionate nature. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Craig Dotson as celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Brenda Joyce Blake. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

