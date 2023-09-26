Bridge on Route 50 to be replaced, delays expected

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A $24 million bridge replacement project along Route 50 in Harrison County is in the works by the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The project would totally replace the bridge between Salem and Lake Floyd, known as the Bristol Bridge.

According to Jason Nelson, PE, the WVDOH District Four Construction Engineer, the contract has not been officially awarded as the bids are being reviewed.

However, the apparent low bidder is Triton Construction out of St. Albans. The bid was for $24,461,000, Nelson said.

The bridge has visible signs of wear, including exposed rebar and crumbling concrete that is visible while driving over the bridge.

Work is anticipated to begin next year.

“Since it hasn’t been awarded yet, we haven’t had the opportunity to speak with the construction,” said Nelson. “I anticipate that it will need to start by spring/early summer [of 2024] to be complete on time.”

Nelson said the completion date required by the contract is Nov. 2026, meaning traffic will be impacted for a lengthy amount of time.

“Traffic will be controlled by median crossovers to allow for each structure in each direction to be constructed as one unit,” said Nelson. “So, that means there will be one lane in each direction open to traffic during each phase of the project.”

There is also the possibility of complete closure. Nelson said detours will be set up, according to the construction plans, in the event a short duration closure is needed. He said that would be most likely to occur during demolition and the setting of beams.

“There will be times will the rail trail under the bridge is also closed during the overhead activities, but the contractor is to limit those closures to only necessary activities,” Nelson said.

