Crash shuts down Marion County road, 1 taken to hospital

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Marion County Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Husky Hwy. near East Run Rd. in Farmington at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials were unable to confirm how many cars were involved in the crash but said one person was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the roadway is shut down, as of 11:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

