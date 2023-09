BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer and fashion expert Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4 on Tuesday

She talked about the best clothing to wear on WVU gamedays, trending thrift finds, and how to add layers while still supporting the Mountaineers.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.