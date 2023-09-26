First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Maj. Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army of Clarksburg joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about bell ringing opportunities with the Salvation Army, how many bell ringers the Salvation Army is looking for, and requirements for Salvation Army bell ringers.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

