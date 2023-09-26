Former North Elementary employees indicted on battery of disabled child

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two former North Elementary School employees have been indicted in Monongalia County.

Christian “Chrissy” Areford and Diana Ellis were each indicted during the September 2023 Grand Jury session on one count of battery of a disabled child, according to the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Areford was directly indicted, while Ellis was arrested in May on assault and battery of a disabled child.

The charges stem from allegations of child abuse in which a special needs student was allegedly restrained by Areford and Ellis with a belt last November.

Earlier this year, Areford and Ellis were named in a lawsuit filed by the mother of the student allegedly abused.

Prior Coverage: Lawsuit filed by mother of student allegedly abused at North Elementary

The lawsuit says Areford and Ellis can be heard on a camera in a classroom scolded the child for several minutes and that the child could be heard saying “ow” and “no” while screaming and crying.

The lawsuit further alleged that Areford and Ellis continued the abuse for at least 15 minutes by allegedly taunting, mocking, hitting, and stepping on the child after other students were removed from the room.

The alleged abuse wasn’t uncovered until another investigation into North Elementary involving then-Principal Natalie Webb and then-Vice Principal Carol Muniz in February.

The investigation led to Webb being fired in July and Muniz retiring shortly after being placed on leave.

Corey DeHass was named the new principal of North Elementary School after Webb’s firing.

