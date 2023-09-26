Frank C. Hawkins, 93, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday evening, September 25, 2023. He was the son of the late Howard T. Hawkins and Emma Coplin Hawkins. He is married to Vietta Fleming Hawkins, who survives at their home, and they were married for 70 years. Also surviving are his children, Sandra L. Valdez and husband Mike of Galax, VA; Dr. Randall Hawkins and wife Jennifer of Point Pleasant, WV; grandchildren, Jonathan Hawkins of Washington, DC; Christopher Hawkins of Morgantown, and twins Trevor and Tate of Morgantown; and his step-grandsons Justin Valdez and Christopher Valdez of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Katharine Robinson, brother Thomas Hawkins, and a niece Deborah Armstrong. Frank graduated from Flemington High School in May of 1947. On June 11, 1947, he joined the US Marine Corps for four years, went to Parris Island, SC, for three months of Boot Camp in Platoon 64. From there he went to Camp Lejune, NC, then to Headquarters Marine, in Arlington, VA, working in the Naval Annex. Then he went back to Parris Island, SC, working in H & S Battalion. He spent some time as a Drill Instructor. From there he went to Camp Pendelton, CA for more combat training. He then went to Kobie, Japan, then on to Korea, where his 4-year enlistment was extended for one more year, thanks to President Harry Truman. Frank was in Korea from May 7, 1951 to April 10, 1952 (11 months 29 days). After coming back to the States (San Franciso, CA), he went home on a 30-day leave. After his 30-day leave he went to the Naval Mine Depot, Yorktown, VA, for his Discharge on June 10, 1952, as a Sgt. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooters Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal. On August 20, 1952, he went to work for C & P Telephone Company of WV, where he stayed for 33 years, 3 months, 9 days, when he retired on December 14, 1985. He married Vietta Fleming on January 9, 1953, and the rest is history. After retiring, he enjoyed lawn work, woodworking and his home. He received his Masonic 50-year pin from Late Lodge # 63 in Bridgeport and was a member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church. It is requested by the family that no flowers be sent and any remembrances should be made for Alzheimer’s Research at alz.org Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Jim Lang presiding. Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

