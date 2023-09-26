I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure southbound on I-79 in Marion County is expected to create major delays later this week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 southbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 29. as crews install drainage pipe, officials say.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming
WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
School bus
Crash involving school bus sends one person to hospital

Latest News

With federal funding for child care centers across the country set to expire on Saturday, some...
W.Va. childcare centers brace for cuts amid loss in federal funding
Stone Ceremony
Stone Ceremony held at Bruceton Mills to honor victims of homicide
Day of Remembrance
tcu
tcu