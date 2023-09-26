Local Jefferson Award winner has a chance to win national award

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV and Antero Resources sponsor the local Jefferson Award each month to recognize those who go above and beyond in community service.

One of last year’s recipients is heading to New York City next week with a chance to win a national Jefferson Award.

Brent King volunteers to lead the Marion County Teen Court Program.

The program gives youthful offenders a second chance after committing an offense and educates youth about the legal system.

Brent will share details of the program at the national Jefferson Awards Conference starting next Wednesday.

“We’re introducing youth to the system at an early age in order to deter them from re-offending later on in life. Hopefully, we’re giving them that accountability to where they can right the wrong and then not repeat the offense later,” King said.

All of us at WDTV and at Antero Resources wish Brent good luck in the national award category.

