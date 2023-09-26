Mild, cloudy Tuesday, rain chances later this week

Cloudy skies and rain chances these last few days of September
Expected highs for today, September 26, 2023.
Expected highs for today, September 26, 2023.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, and skies will be cloudy. Then scattered showers will push into our region later this week. Find out the details regarding this week, and the first days of October, in the video above!

Leftover moisture from a tropical system this past weekend will linger in the eastern US today, resulting in cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the low-70s during the afternoon hours. A few isolated showers may form during that time, but most areas will stay dry. So today will be mild and gray. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but some clearing may take place. Patchy fog may develop in some areas, but most areas will stay clear. Winds will be light, and lows will be in the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build in from the west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance of rain tomorrow afternoon, but most areas should stay dry. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-70s.

Then between Thursday morning to Thursday night, a low-pressure system from out west will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in scattered showers and even an isolated storm. The system will move into the Atlantic and take most of the rain with it on Friday, but leftover moisture will mean isolated showers and cloudy skies. By the time the showers dissipate Friday night, rainfall totals will be around half an inch in some areas. So not much rain is expected. Then over the weekend, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia, resulting in sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s, around average for this time of year. Then next week will start the first few days of October with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. In short, today through Friday will be cloudy and mild, with a chance of rain, and this weekend will start the month of October with warm, sunny conditions.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in at times. High: 73.

