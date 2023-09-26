Nelson Andrew Bean Sr., 89, of Jane Lew, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Fairmont. He was born in Jane Lew on October 7, 1933, the youngest child of the late Artenis and Martha Curtis Bean. In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by one daughter, Nina Bean; and nine siblings: James Bean, John Bean, Wanda Gall, Mamie Cuppett, Virginia Booth, Hansel Bean, Bessie Bernadine Walters, and Dorthy Reeder. On December 18, 1961, Nelson married Frances “Irene” Stanley and together they managed their family cattle farm since 1962. Nelson served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was an Owner/Operator of Mayflower trucking and an avid farmer for many years. Nelson loved farming and spent most of his days working his land and tending to his cattle with his dogs. Nelson is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Frances “Irene” Bean; two children: Nelson Bean Jr. (Sara Donnellan) and Myra Davis (Jon); six grandchildren: Lesley Pertz (Eddie), Tyler Hughes (Christopher Childs), Harley Bean (Amanda Myers), Lindsay Mayfield (Daniel Cremeans), Cynthia Bean, and Jillian Bean; and eight great-grandchildren. Nelson’s request for a Direct Burial has been honored and was held at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nelson Andrew Bean. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

