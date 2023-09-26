No injuries reported at Buckhannon sawmill fire

Fire truck (FILE)
Fire truck (FILE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a sawmill in Buckhannon Monday evening after a fire broke out.

According to officials with the Buckhannon Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill.

Officials say a fire brigade at the sawmill began extinguishing the blaze before fire crews arrived on the scene.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, officials say they assisted in extinguishing the fire and ventilation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, according to officials.

A representative from Weyerhaeuser says the blaze was a dryer fire that was quickly extinguished, adding that they are thankful for a quick and effective response from local fire departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming
WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
School bus
Crash involving school bus sends one person to hospital

Latest News

I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays in Marion County
With federal funding for child care centers across the country set to expire on Saturday, some...
W.Va. childcare centers brace for cuts amid loss in federal funding
Stone Ceremony
Stone Ceremony held at Bruceton Mills to honor victims of homicide
Day of Remembrance