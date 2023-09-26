No injuries reported at Buckhannon sawmill fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a sawmill in Buckhannon Monday evening after a fire broke out.

According to officials with the Buckhannon Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill.

Officials say a fire brigade at the sawmill began extinguishing the blaze before fire crews arrived on the scene.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, officials say they assisted in extinguishing the fire and ventilation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, according to officials.

A representative from Weyerhaeuser says the blaze was a dryer fire that was quickly extinguished, adding that they are thankful for a quick and effective response from local fire departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

