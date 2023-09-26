Shred Day is back in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Have no fear, shred day is here in Bridgeport.

The yearly annual event gives residents a chance to discard of their unwanted documents in a safe and secure way. The event is completely financed by the city and encouraged for all of the Bridgeport community.

Although the event typically happens in October officials say this year residents can expect a few changes.

Andrea Kerr is the Director of Community Development in Bridgeport and is looking forward to this year’s shredding.

" We typically do this in october, but because of scheduling it didn’t work out that way so September 30th is the day this year from 9 am until noon for Bridgeport residents only. It’s typically an event where we have a timeframe but sometimes the truck fills up a little bit quicker than noon so we ask people to get here early to ensure their documents get shredded. There are some things that cannot be shredded due to the fact that it is a grinding process, so sometimes there are things that can be flammable. For example, we ask that the big binder clips be taken off of the documents. Staples are ok, some paper clips are ok, anything that typically has medal on it really can’t go through the shredder.”

Shred day takes place this Saturday so, be sure to contact your local officials on ways you can dispose of your unwanted documents in a safe way.

