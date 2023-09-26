Tanker truck hauling chemicals crashes

A tanker truck hauling chemicals crashed late Monday night in the Lesage area of Cabell County.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injuries late Monday night after a crash in the Lesage area involving a tanker truck hauling chemicals, Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene say.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. As of 11 p.m., the Left Fork of Nine Mile Road was closed in that area.

Deputies say the driver was complaining of back pain but is expected to be OK. He had to be freed from the wreckage.

Investigators were keeping our crew back about a mile as a precaution. They weren’t certain if the tanker was leaking any contents.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, crews are expected to be on the scene into early Tuesday morning.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed
One injured after dump truck overturns
Boscov's announcement
Boscov’s to open in coming weeks, more new stores coming
WVSP to schedule a sobriety checkpoint
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
School bus
Crash involving school bus sends one person to hospital

Latest News

Stone Ceremony
Stone Ceremony Held At Bruceton Mills Honoring Those Who Were Victims of Homicide
Day of Remembrance
tcu
tcu
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | September 25, 2023
WVU Medicine Health Report
WVU Medicine Health Report: Suicide Prevention