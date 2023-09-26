Wirt County man indicted on 40 sex crimes involving children

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Wirt County was indicted on 40 charges related to sex crimes involving children.

James D. Deem is charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 13 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent.

Deem was indicted on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Between November 2019 and December 2021, the West Virginia Crimes Against Children Unit said Deem engaged in sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and sexual abuse with two children in Wirt County.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2023, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained 39 arrest warrants for Deem.

During the evening of Tuesday, April 5, 2023, the West Virginia State Police, Roane County Detachment arrested Deem.

Deem is set to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. His trial is expected to occur sometime in December, according to the Wirt County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

