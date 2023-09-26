WVU men’s basketball schedule for 2023-24 season released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule.

The schedule features 19 games at the WVU Coliseum, starting with its first regular season game on Monday, Nov. 6 against Missouri State.

The Mountaineers will play nine regular season nonconference games at home, including the Backyard Brawl against Pitt and the Big East-Big 12 Battle against St. John’s.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6 and their first home conference game against K-State on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Mountaineers will also play a charity exhibition game against George Mason at home on Friday, Oct. 27.

Additionally, WVU will hold Mountaineer Madness at the Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., giving fans a chance to see and interact with the new WVU coaching staff and student-athletes.

Below is WVU’s entire schedule for the 2023-24 season (home games in bold):

11/6 vs Missouri State, 7 p.m.

11/10 vs Monmouth, 7 p.m.

11/14 vs Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.

11/20 vs SMU, 8:30 p.m.

11/22 vs. Virginia or Wisconsin, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

11/26 vs Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

12/1 vs St. John’s, 7 p.m.

12/6 vs Pitt, 9 p.m.

12/9 vs Drexel, 4 p.m.

12/16 vs UMass (Springfield, MA), 6:30 p.m.

12/20 vs Radford, 7 p.m.

12/23 vs Toledo, 1 p.m.

12/30 vs Ohio State (Cleveland, OH), 7 p.m.

1/6 at Houston, 2 p.m.

1/9 vs Kansas State, 7 p.m.

1/13 vs Texas, 6 p.m.

1/17 at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

1/20 vs Kansas, 4 p.m.

1/23 at UCF, 7 p.m.

1/27 at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

1/31 vs Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

2/3 vs BYU, 6 p.m.

2/10 at Texas, 3 p.m.

2/12 at TCU, 8 p.m.

2/17 vs Baylor, 6 p.m.

2/20 vs UCF, 7 p.m.

2/24 at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

2/26 at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

3/2 vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

3/6 vs TCU, 9 p.m.

3/9 at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

3/12-3/16 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)

