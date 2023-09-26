WVU men’s basketball schedule for 2023-24 season released

File photo of WVU vs Kansas State
File photo of WVU vs Kansas State(West Virginia University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule.

The schedule features 19 games at the WVU Coliseum, starting with its first regular season game on Monday, Nov. 6 against Missouri State.

The Mountaineers will play nine regular season nonconference games at home, including the Backyard Brawl against Pitt and the Big East-Big 12 Battle against St. John’s.

WVU will play its first Big 12 game on the road at Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6 and their first home conference game against K-State on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Mountaineers will also play a charity exhibition game against George Mason at home on Friday, Oct. 27.

Additionally, WVU will hold Mountaineer Madness at the Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., giving fans a chance to see and interact with the new WVU coaching staff and student-athletes.

Below is WVU’s entire schedule for the 2023-24 season (home games in bold):

  • 11/6 vs Missouri State, 7 p.m.
  • 11/10 vs Monmouth, 7 p.m.
  • 11/14 vs Jacksonville State, 7 p.m.
  • 11/20 vs SMU, 8:30 p.m.
  • 11/22 vs. Virginia or Wisconsin, 6 or 8:30 p.m.
  • 11/26 vs Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
  • 12/1 vs St. John’s, 7 p.m.
  • 12/6 vs Pitt, 9 p.m.
  • 12/9 vs Drexel, 4 p.m.
  • 12/16 vs UMass (Springfield, MA), 6:30 p.m.
  • 12/20 vs Radford, 7 p.m.
  • 12/23 vs Toledo, 1 p.m.
  • 12/30 vs Ohio State (Cleveland, OH), 7 p.m.
  • 1/6 at Houston, 2 p.m.
  • 1/9 vs Kansas State, 7 p.m.
  • 1/13 vs Texas, 6 p.m.
  • 1/17 at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
  • 1/20 vs Kansas, 4 p.m.
  • 1/23 at UCF, 7 p.m.
  • 1/27 at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.
  • 1/31 vs Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
  • 2/3 vs BYU, 6 p.m.
  • 2/10 at Texas, 3 p.m.
  • 2/12 at TCU, 8 p.m.
  • 2/17 vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
  • 2/20 vs UCF, 7 p.m.
  • 2/24 at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
  • 2/26 at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
  • 3/2 vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
  • 3/6 vs TCU, 9 p.m.
  • 3/9 at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
  • 3/12-3/16 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City)

Click here or call 1-800-WVU-GAME to order 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets. Mini-packages and single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

