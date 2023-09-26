WVU Women’s Basketball Full Schedule released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia University Women’s Basketball and the Big 12 Conference have announced the full 2023-24 schedule for the program.

The full schedule can be seen below, with home games in bold.

2023 WVU WBB SCHEDULE 11/07 - vs Loyola Maryland, 7 PM 11/11 - @ Pitt, 2 PM 11/19 - vs Youngstown State, 4 PM 11/23 - @ George Washington (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 1:30 PM 11/24 - @ Charlotte (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 11 AM 11/25 - @ Southern Illinois (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 11 AM 12/02 - vs St. Bonaventure, 2 PM 12/04 - vs Penn State, 6 PM 12/10 - vs Delaware State, 2 PM 12/18 - vs Wright State, 10 AM 12/21 - vs Niagara, 2 PM 12/30 - @ Kansas, TBA 01/03 - vs Cincinnati, 7 PM 01/06, vs Texas, 2 PM 01/10 - @ Iowa State, TBA 01/13 - @ UCF, TBA 01/17 - vs Houston, 7 PM 01/20 - @ Cincinnati, TBA 01/27 - vs Iowa State, 2 PM 01/30 - vs UCF, 7 PM 02/03 - @ BYU, TBA 02/06 - vs Texas Tech, 7 PM 02/10 - @ Baylor, TBA 02/13 - @ TCU, TBA 02/17 - vs Oklahoma, 2 PM 02/21 - @ Kansas State, TBA 02/24 - vs Baylor, 1 PM 02/27 - @ Oklahoma State, TBA 03/02 - vs TCU, 1 PM Mar 7 - Mar 12 - Big 12 Championships (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City MO)

