WVU Women’s Basketball Full Schedule released
Includes 18 Big 12 games.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia University Women’s Basketball and the Big 12 Conference have announced the full 2023-24 schedule for the program.
The full schedule can be seen below, with home games in bold.
2023 WVU WBB SCHEDULE
11/07 - vs Loyola Maryland, 7 PM
11/11 - @ Pitt, 2 PM
11/19 - vs Youngstown State, 4 PM
11/23 - @ George Washington (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 1:30 PM
11/24 - @ Charlotte (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 11 AM
11/25 - @ Southern Illinois (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 11 AM
12/02 - vs St. Bonaventure, 2 PM
12/04 - vs Penn State, 6 PM
12/10 - vs Delaware State, 2 PM
12/18 - vs Wright State, 10 AM
12/21 - vs Niagara, 2 PM
12/30 - @ Kansas, TBA
01/03 - vs Cincinnati, 7 PM
01/06, vs Texas, 2 PM
01/10 - @ Iowa State, TBA
01/13 - @ UCF, TBA
01/17 - vs Houston, 7 PM
01/20 - @ Cincinnati, TBA
01/27 - vs Iowa State, 2 PM
01/30 - vs UCF, 7 PM
02/03 - @ BYU, TBA
02/06 - vs Texas Tech, 7 PM
02/10 - @ Baylor, TBA
02/13 - @ TCU, TBA
02/17 - vs Oklahoma, 2 PM
02/21 - @ Kansas State, TBA
02/24 - vs Baylor, 1 PM
02/27 - @ Oklahoma State, TBA
03/02 - vs TCU, 1 PM
Mar 7 - Mar 12 - Big 12 Championships (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City MO)
