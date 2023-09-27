Belington sentenced for methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Belington man has been sentenced for traveling from Ohio to sell meth in Upshur County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, 35-year-old Jonathon A. Swiger has been sentenced to 172 months months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Swiger traveled from Marietta, Ohio, to Upshur County to sell methamphetamine. A search of Swiger’s vehicle yielded methamphetamine, a gun, a black safe, and $2,997.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Mountain Region Drug Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

