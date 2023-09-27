The Bridge, Andy and Lisa Lang receive top statewide honors

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport walked away with a pair of statewide honors during the West Virginia Recreation and Parks Association 50th Anniversary Conference last week.

Bridgeport was nominated for two awards during the conference. The Bridge Sports Complex was nominated for the Austin C. Palmer Outstanding Facility Award, and Andy and Lisa Lang were nominated for the Special Citation to a Citizen/Board Member honor.

The Bridge won the Palmer Award, and the Langs were honored with the Special Citation.

The Bridge won the Palmar Award after being chosen among “Outstanding facilities serving a large segment of a geographic area that are aesthetically pleasing, evidence of sound design, programmed to maximum potential and in operation for at least one year.”

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth was thrilled with the honor for The Bridge. He said it was the first time the entire facility has been nominated for the award.

“I think it’s obvious for anyone involved with the facility that it’s a special development for our region and our city,” said Shuttleworth. “I think there’s not much to compare it to in the state and even in some surrounding states. I’m very proud of the entire facility, those who operate, and those who made it happen.”

Shuttleworth said one of the best things about The Bridge being nominated is that the 160 participants on hand were able to take in the still relatively new Citynet Center at The Bridge.

Along with the standard classroom style events at conferences, Shuttleworth said those on hand were able to tour the facility and take advantage of some of the activities offered.

“They got to see it and experience it as well,” said Shuttleworth. “On top of that, a lot of our frontline staff were able to take part with it being in our building, which was an added bonus.”

The Special Citation honor, which Bridgeport Parks and Recreation nominated the Langs for, require that the “Nominee should have made significant contributions to the parks, recreation or leisure service field, exhibit a firm understanding of and commitment towards providing quality leisure services and exhibit a significant contribution to the leisure service delivery at the regional or state-wide level.”

According to Shuttleworth, he was not surprised that they received honor.

“If you know them, then you what type of people they are and how ingrained they are in the community,” said Shuttleworth. “We specifically highlighted their work in support of Challenger Baseball, and the work they’ve done for the inclusive playground that we hope to see built by this spring. They do that, and so much more, that people aren’t aware of.”

Shuttleworth said Mayor Lang does stuff not just in his official capacity, but well beyond that. He also pointed to Lisa Lang’s involvement and volunteering with such events and groups as the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, the Summer Kickoff event, and Light Up Night.

“I know they don’t want recognition, but they deserve to be recognized,” said Shuttleworth.

