Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Carli Reed has accepted a plea deal in the 2019 shooting death of her husband after her murder conviction was overturned last year by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Reed was charged with first-degree murder in August 2019 after court documents said she admitted to shooting 33-year-old Marcus Fagons.

During her trial in September 2020, Reed testified that she did not intend to kill Fagons, saying they discussed getting a divorce.

She testified that she grabbed Fagons’s gun, which was on the nightstand next to the bed Fagons was lying on, with the intention of killing herself “and the gun went off.” After it went off, Reed said she was disoriented and confused, but Fagons was lying on the bed with his eyes shut and breathing.

The jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced her to 40 years in prison after a seven day trial.

Last October, the West Virginia Supreme Court ruled a judge made a reversible error during the trial and remanded the case for a new trial.

In the plea deal accepted on Tuesday, Reed has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years.

Reed has also been ordered by the plea deal to serve at least one-third of her sentence. If she violates the terms of the agreement, it could be moved back into the court system.

Reed will be sentenced on a later date that is yet to be determined. She will remain on home confinement until she is sentenced.

